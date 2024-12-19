Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said the Rajasthan government's resolution is to serve every section of the society.

Sharma unveiled the statue of valiant warrior Maharana Pratap at the Central Bus Stand in Shahpura and the statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

"Our government has completed its one year with excellence by working with full dedication and commitment. In this one year, the state government has gained many achievements and is continuously working by taking the service of every section and every person of the state as its resolution," he said.

He said there is an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the entire state due to the public welfare decisions of the government.

Sharma said in the very first year, the state government has laid the foundation of development and prosperity of the state by organising 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit'.

"Agreements worth more than Rs 35 lakh crore have been signed from this conference, which will strengthen the economy of the state as well as create a large number of employment opportunities for our youth," he said.

