New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The government has taken several steps to enhance manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines in India, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted permission to Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech International and Panacea Biotec to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine for restricted use in emergency situation, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

While Serum has been granted permission to manufacture ChAdOx1 nCoV- 19 vaccine, Bharat Biotech International has been given the go-ahead for whole virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine and Panacea Biotec for Gam-COVID-Vac combined vector vaccine (SPUTNIK-V).

The government has launched 'Mission COVID Suraksha- The Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission' that is being implemented by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) of Department of Biotechnology, Mandaviya said.

"Under the Mission, clinical trial lot manufacturing of promising vaccine candidates including DNA vaccine candidate (Zydus Cadila); mRNA vaccine candidate (Gennova Biopharmaceuticals); intranasal vaccine candidate (Bharat Biotech) are being supported," he added.

Further as part of efforts for augmentation of Covaxin production, capacity enhancement of Bharat Biotech is being supported under Mission COVID Suraksha, Mandaviya said.

Technology transfer of Covaxin production from Bharat Biotech to Gujarat COVID Vaccine Consortium (GCVC), comprising Hester Biosciences and OmniBRx Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd, is also being facilitated by Department of Biotechnology, he added.

