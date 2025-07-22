New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A sharpshooter of the Hashim Baba gang, who has over 13 criminal cases including those under MCOCA registered against him, has been arrested in an arms trafficking case months after his release from jail, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Nadeem alias Kaliya (41), was arrested from Chandni Mahal area of central Delhi on July 20 and a US-made pistol recovered from his possession, the official said.

Police said Nadeem is a habitual offender and a known associate of several criminal syndicates, including the Chhenu, Nasir, and Hashim Baba gangs.

“With over 13 criminal cases against him, including those under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), murder, robbery, and the Arms Act, Nadeem is a history-sheeter under Jafrabad police station limits,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap in Gali Takhat Wali area on Sunday night, he said, adding that as the team moved in, Nadeem attempted to pull out a pistol and flee, but he was swiftly overpowered by police personnel.

“A US-made pistol, four live cartridges, and a magazine were recovered from his possession. He could not produce any licence for the weapon,” the DCP said, adding that a case under the Arms Act was registered.

During interrogation, Nadeem disclosed his involvement in an arms supply racket. Acting on his information, police later recovered two more country-made pistols and 10 live cartridges from his hideout in Chandni Mahal.

Police said Nadeem was first arrested in 2005 under the Arms Act and got further involved in organised crime while in prison. He allegedly committed the murder of Athar Abbas in 2017 and later joined the Hashim Baba gang, where he was active in arms trafficking and extortion.

Despite being booked under MCOCA in 2019, he resumed criminal activities after his release from jail in February 2025, police said. He allegedly sourced illegal weapons from regions like Munger in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh, they added.

