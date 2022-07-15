Pune, Jul 15 (PTI) As many as 14 sheep died and several others took ill after apparently nibbling on poisonous plants in Indapur tehsil of Pune district, officials said on Friday.

A flock of around 450 sheep belonging to nomadic shepherds was being taken from Kalas village to Rui village when some of them took ill two days ago.

Preliminary investigation showed that the sheep might have consumed the Lantana camara plant, a type of weed, said Dr Sheetalkumar Mukhane, District Deputy Commissioner, Animal Husbandry Department.

"Our team of veterinary doctors immediately reached the spot and started treatment. Around 28 sheep were affected and out of that 14 animals died and the remaining ones are still critical," he said.

Last month, around 20 sheep had died in similar manner near Dehu in Pune district.

