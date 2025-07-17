New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Retail chain Shoppers Stop Ltd on Thursday reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 15.74 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company, which had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.72 crore in the first quarter last fiscal, said its long-serving chairman B S Nagesh will retire from the post after 34 years of service.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,161.08 crore in the first quarter against Rs 1,069.31 crore in the year-ago period, Shoppers Stop Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 1,192.06 crore compared with Rs 1,104.51 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Shoppers Stop Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kavindra Mishra said the company witnessed sales growth in the quarter, driven by premiumisation.

"Consumers are becoming more discerning and are willing to spend more. In a crowded marketplace, premiumisation allows retailers to stand out," he added.

Private brand sales at Rs 156 crore with a volume growth of 18 per cent in apparel, improved contribution and overall profitability. On the other key verticals, beauty delivered Rs 219 crore with a growth of 2 per cent, Mishra noted.

On the way forward, he said, "We believe our work and strategies on premiumisation will continue to have better results soon, and besides to focus on offering higher-quality products."

Shoppers Stop said the retirement of Nagesh has become effective July 17, 2025, and Nirvik Singh will be the new chairman effective July 18, 2025.

