New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global on Monday reported 47 per cent increase in its sales booking to Rs 1,262.73 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal on strong housing demand.

Its sale bookings stood at Rs 856.77 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Signature Global said the company sold 1,179 units in October-December period of this fiscal as against 1,089 units in the year-ago period.

In terms of volumes, sale bookings rose to 1.31 million square feet in the third quarter of this fiscal from 1.10 million square feet in the year-ago period.

During April-December 2023-24 , Signature Global achieved 41 per cent growth in sale bookings to Rs 3,124.12 crore from Rs 2,209.78 crore in the year-ago period.

It sold 3,135 units in the first nine months of this fiscal, marginally up from 3,113 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In volume terms, sale bookings grew 9 per cent to 3.2 million square feet during April-December of this fiscal from 2.94 million square feet in the year-ago period.

In the full 2022-23 financial year, Signature Global sold 4,512 units for Rs 3,430.58 crore. In volume terms, the company sold 4.35 million square feet area.

In an interview with PTI in November last, Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal had said, "We are expecting Rs 4,500 crore sale bookings in the entire 2023-24 financial year."

In September last year, Signature Global successfully launched its IPO to raise Rs 730 crore. The public issue, comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 603 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 127 crore, was subscribed 11.88 times.

Signature Global, backed by equity investors like HDFC and IFC, has delivered over 6 million square feet of area and has ongoing projects in 17.21 million square feet area.

It has a forthcoming pipeline of 27 million square feet of saleable area.

