New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Global lighting solutions provider Signify on Tuesday said it has achieved 100 per cent carbon neutrality across all its operations.

The company (formerly Philips Lighting) has achieved this by using renewable electricity and through emission reductions under a carbon offsetting program.

"It also uses 100 per cent renewable electricity, supported through two power purchase agreements, one in Texas and a second in Poland. The balance of emission reductions is achieved through a carbon offsetting program with projects aimed at benefiting the wellbeing of local communities," it said.

"It is a truly significant achievement for us and we call on many others to join us," Signify CEO Eric Rondolat said at a virtual press briefing.

The company will embark on a new five-year journey in which it will focus on doubling its positive impact on the environment and society.

"Growth for sustainability and providing a great place to work are firmly anchored as central parts of our company strategy. This means that when it comes to sustainability, we will go beyond carbon neutrality and double our positive impact on the environment and on society in 2025," he said.

Signify has reduced its operational emissions by more than 70 per cent since 2010, having shifted to more energy-efficient technologies at its sites and through optimised logistics planning.

The company also plans to double its 'circular revenues' -- turnover from products that can be reprinted, refurbished, reused or recycled -- to 32 per cent by 2025.

It includes revenues from 3D printed luminaires and streetlights with reusable components.

3D printing reduces the carbon footprint by 47 per cent compared with metal luminaires, it added.

Signify is also removing plastics from all its consumer packaging before the end of 2021.

The company further said it will double the number of women in leadership roles, taking it to 34 per cent.

This is part of the company's commitment towards diversity and inclusion it said.

"It is across the board globally and the number 34 per cent represents the female executive and women leadership. In order to achieve that you have work on the whole pipeline," the firm's VP Sustainability, Environment, Health & Safety, Nicola Kimm, said.

