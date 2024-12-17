Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) Six persons were arrested, and a minor was detained for allegedly robbing a 45-year-old woman of foreign currency and Rs 1 lakh cash in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Officials of the Thane crime branch's anti-extortion cell arrested the accused on Saturday in connection with the crime that occurred on December 5, an official said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: State Bank of India Releases Notification For 13,735 Junior Associates Post at sbi.co.in, Know Steps to Apply.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said the victim was travelling to the airport in a cab when the accused waylaid the vehicle on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, posing as police and customs officials.

He said the accused allegedly forcibly opened the door of the cab, pulled out two bags containing 50,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 11.29 lakh) and Rs 1 lakh cash and fled the scene.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 17, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The police registered a case under sections 310(2) (dacoity), 309(6) (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Arms Act and Bombay Police Act.

Based on technical and intelligence inputs, the police zeroed in on the accused, including a woman and a minor, and managed to recover the entire stolen amount, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)