New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd has inked an initial pact to develop a 1,800GW pumped hydro storage project (PSP) entailing an investment of Rs 9,500 crore at Kotpali in Chhattisgarh.

SJVN has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Chhattisgarh and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) for the development of 1800 MW Pumped Storage Project (PSP) at Kotpali, a statement said. The project has direct and indirect employment potential for 5,000 people during the development phase.

The Kotpali PSP is an off-stream closed loop type PSP in Balrampur District of Chhattisgarh with an installed capacity of 1,800 MW designed to generate energy of around 3,967 MU (million units).

