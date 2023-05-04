New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) A Bengaluru-based startup on Thursday launched CONVA 2.0, a multilingual voice assistant powered by GPT, for e-commerce shoppers.

The voice search assistant, unveiled by Google-backed Slang Labs, allows end-users of e-commerce apps to speak in their language, which will help them right through their purchasing journey in the app.

"Users can now use voice to search recipes for a particular dish in a grocery shopping app, and it will list out the ingredients for shopping and easily allow buying those items, thus avoiding the user's time in researching for the recipe outside the app," Kumar Rangarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Slang Labs, said in a statement.

The new generation of CONVA focuses on grounded conversational voice search that works on top of existing keyword-based search engines, enabling a better understanding of a user's intent.

