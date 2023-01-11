New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Financial services company Societe Generale on Wednesday bought ICICI Bank's shares worth over Rs 173 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Societe Generale acquired 20,00,000 shares of the company.

Also Read | Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2023 Quotes & HD Images: Slogans, Photos and Wallpapers To Share Remembering the Indian Freedom Fighter and Former Prime Minister.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 867 per share, taking the aggregate value to Rs 173.40 crore.

Meanwhile, BNP Paribas Arbitrage offloaded the shares of the company at the same price.

Also Read | Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 To Be Held From January 13 to 18 in Greater Noida, Will Explore Futuristic Green Tech.

On Wednesday, shares of ICICI Bank closed 0.86 per cent higher at Rs 867.85 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)