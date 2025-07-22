New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Solar PV modules maker and EPC services provider Solex Energy on Tuesday said its revenue rose by 84 per cent to Rs 260 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 compared to the year-ago period.

The company, listed on the SME platform of NSE, had revenue of Rs 141 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, it said in an exchange filing.

"Solex Energy has reported a robust start to FY26, achieving Rs 260 crore in consolidated revenue from operations in Q1 an impressive 84 per cent year-on-year growth," the filing said.

The company's CMD Chetan Shah said, "Achieving Rs 260 crore revenues in Q1 is a financial milestone. Solex remains focused on expanding its product portfolio, enhancing automation and efficiency across its manufacturing lines, and investing in next-generation module technology and integrated renewable energy solutions."

Gujarat-based Solex Energy is looking to increase its module manufacturing capacity from 1.5 GW to 15 GW, which will cost around Rs 8,000 crore.

