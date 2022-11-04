Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) The eighth edition of the Bharat Gaurav trains would run between Coimbatore-north and Kumbakonam on a round trip service to passengers, Southern Railway said on Friday.

A total of Rs 7.26 crore has been generated for Southern Railway from Bharat Gaurav trains since the launch in June. The Railway introduced Bharat Gaurav trains with a vision to showcase the rich cultural heritage and historical places to domestic and overseas tourists.

The Bharat Gaurav scheme aims to leverage the core strengths of the professionals of the tourism sector to run theme-based trains to tap the tourist potential.

The first Bharat Gaurav round-trip train service was operated on June 14 between Coimbatore-north and Sainagar Shirdi.

