New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after a speeding truck loaded with gas cylinders rammed into pedestrians in Southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area on Monday morning, police said.

A PCR call was received around 10:45 AM regarding a road accident near the Okhla Tank Bus Stand, they added.

Police reached the spot, where eyewitnesses told them the incident occurred around 10:15 AM. A truck, coming from the Ashram side, first hit a parked motorcycle and then rammed into multiple pedestrians before attempting to flee, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

"The traffic staff deployed at the nearby Apollo Hospital red light intercepted the vehicle and apprehended the accused driver," the officer said.

The police team found a heavily damaged motorcycle and debris from several fruit carts scattered on the roadside.

Four people were injured in the accident and were rushed to Apollo Hospital by locals and PCR personnel. One of them, identified as Sabbir (36), was declared brought dead by doctors, Tiwari said.

Three other victims are currently undergoing treatment and are said to have suffered serious injuries.

The accused driver, identified as Brhamdeo Singh (43), a native of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, has been arrested. The offending truck has also been seized.

Following a detailed inspection of the site, eyewitness statements, and medical opinion, a case under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (act endangering life or public safety), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sarita Vihar police station, officials said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

