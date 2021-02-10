Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a standalone loss of Rs 56.95 crore for the three months to December against a profit of Rs 73.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined by 51.36 per cent to Rs 1,907 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 3,921 crore clocked in Q3 FY20, according to a regulatory filing.

The company, in a statement, said it has narrowed losses on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The Gurugram-based airline had reported losses to the tune of Rs 112.6 crore in Q2 FY 21.

"I am glad that 2020 is finally behind us. The pandemic has, undoubtedly, been the biggest crisis to hit the aviation industry and we are confident that things will only get better for us from now on.

"We have successfully managed to trim down our losses considerably with each passing quarter despite limited operations and muted demand," SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said in the statement.

SpiceJet yet again recorded the industry's highest domestic load factor and has also demonstrated market leadership in passenger RASK (revenue per available seat kilometre) amongst listed Indian peers, he said.

"With our cargo business proving its true potential, the passenger business getting back on track significantly and a tight control on costs, we have managed to reduce our losses significantly in this quarter.

"There has been a remarkable recovery from where we were a few months back and with the world's biggest vaccination drive underway I see a strong revival across sectors," he said.

The results are reflective of the massive exercise being undertaken by the company to align its cost base and it continues to explore and implement best practices to further bring operational efficiency and accomplish best cost base in the industry, Singh added.

During the quarter, SpiceJet carried India's first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines on January 12 and has transported 13.2 million doses till date, Singh said.

The airline said it continues to engage with Boeing to recover damages incurred by the company due to the grounding of the MAX aircraft, and their re-induction in the fleet.

In terms of operational parameters, SpiceJet had the best domestic passenger load factor of 76.8 per cent amongst all airlines in the country during the quarter, it said.

The airline introduced 92 new domestic and 16 international flights during the quarter and added Ras-Al-Khaimah as its 12th international destination.

In line with its commitment to enhance regional connectivity, the airline added Darbhanga and Nashik as its latest UDAN destinations, it said.

Providing a major boost to tourism, SpiceJet launched its seaplane service between Ahmedabad (Sabarmati riverfront) and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

To ensure seamless delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines both within and outside the country, SpiceJet has tied up with multiple partners including Brussels Airport, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), Adani Ahmedabad International Airport, among others, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)