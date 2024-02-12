New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWRE) on Monday said it has placed orders with US-based Nextracker for supply of solar trackers for projects in Gujarat.

SWRE is implementing solar projects at NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd's (NTPCREL) solar park in Khavda, Rann of Kutch, a company statement said.

Also Read | India to Implement GPS-Based Toll Collection System for Smoother Highway Journeys, Know What is It and How It Will Work.

"Nextracker has been selected for repeat order. Nextracker was selected to supply its flagship solar trackers for phase two (1.5 GW) and phase three (375 MW) solar projects at NTPCREL's solar park," SWRE said.

With this order, SWRE and Nextracker have surpassed over 5 gigawatts of collaborative solar power generation projects globally.

Also Read | Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Death Anniversary 2024 Date, Significance and History: Know All About the Co-Founder of BJP’s Predecessor Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

"Achieving over 5 GW together in seven countries is testament to the strength of our collaboration and a shared commitment to accelerating the world's transition to clean energy," Nextracker founder and CEO, Dan Shugar, said.

SWRE is a global leader in EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions with a total portfolio of over 17.5 GW.

The company did not provide any further details.

Nasdaq-listed Nextracker is one of the leading providers of intelligent, integrated solar trackers and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)