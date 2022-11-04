New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Digital networks integrator Sterlite Technologies on Friday posted a 58 per cent fall at Rs 44 crore in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter and said it is consciously prioritising core areas of business.

The net profit (attributable to owners of the company) stood at Rs 105 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year (Q2FY22), a period when realisation from certain government projects had reflected in profits. The net profit of Rs 44 crore in the second quarter of FY23, stacks against loss of Rs 20 crore in the first quarter of FY23.

The company is concentrating on core optical business and has consciously moved from focus on government project to more towards the private sector, Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director of STL, told PTI.

"Disproportionately our investments and capex are going into optical part where we have stated our ambition to be world top three. So it is more a conscious decision to move our business model to prioritise in our core areas, and also we are positively moved on ramping down, exiting some of our non core business, for instance the recent exit of IDS business," Agarwal said.

To rebalance its portfolio, the company recently divested equity interest in IDS -- a UK-based niche data centre player -- to Hexatronic Group.

STL's revenue from operations in just-ended quarter rose 17.2 per cent on year to Rs 1,768 crore. Seen sequentially revenue growth came in 12 per cent higher than the June quarter numbers.

Nearly 70 per cent of revenue came from the US and Europe. A robust order book of Rs 11,697 crore cemented STL's position as a global partner for 5G and FTTH (Fibre To The Home), the company said in a release.

"5G, FTTH and data centre roll-outs are picking up pace globally and optical demand is on a strong upward trajectory, with the optical fibre cable market size expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2024," a release issued by STL said.

India's much-awaited 5G roll-out has started and will strongly hinge on fibre, with telcos planning to lay about 2,00,000 cable kilometres and spend between USD 1.5-2.5 billion on fibre roll-out in next 2-3 years.

"STL has already made strategic investments for this demand cycle and is playing a pivotal role in this ongoing decade of network creation, both in India and internationally," the release added.

The world has now recognised broadband as a basic necessity, Agarwal said in a statement.

"Fiberisation is going to be front and centre in this decade of network creation and STL is fully prepared to meet this demand with global capacities, great talent and technology-led solutions," he said.

STL said it holds about 11 per cent market share of the global (excluding China) Optical Fibre Cable market and about 14 per cent market share in the US.

In India, the company reported a strong order book with profitable projects in strategic segments, the release added.

