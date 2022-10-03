Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) MGM Healthcare here has announced the launch of 24X7 heart electric unit and a Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD) prevention programme, on Monday.

Dr A B Gopalamurugan, senior consultant, Interventional Cardiology and Director Electrophysiology and Device Therapies, claimed very few centres in India have a dedicated programme for SCD prevention.

"Sudden cardiac condition is not the same as a heart attack. It occurs most often due to a heart electrical problem...There are other causes also for SCD. In fact, the commonest mode of death due to any heart condition is ultimately due to a heart electrical problem," he claimed.

Dr M Girish Ganesh Babu, Consultant Cardiologist and Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Royal Bournemouth Hospital, United Kingdom, Dr A L Narayanan, senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist, MGM Healthcare, Dr M Swamikannu, Director and senior consultant Internal Medicine and Allied Sciences, MGM Healthcare, besides SCD survivors, who were treated successfully by the hospital, were present during the launch event.

