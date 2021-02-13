New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Sunteck Realty Ltd on Saturday reported 12 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 22 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Its net profit stood at Rs 25 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 20 per cent to Rs 205 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 171 crore in the same period a year ago, Sunteck Realty said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)