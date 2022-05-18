New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The rapid march of new-age technologies triggered a talent demand for over 1.5 lakh in roles across 5G, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and other areas, even as demand-supply gap was pegged at almost 28 per cent in the past year, a report said on Wednesday.

The talent demand-supply gap would continue to widen with the advent of 5G and allied technologies rollout, the report by Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) revealed.

The report highlighted that in the past year, there was a combined demand of over 1.5 lakh in roles in 5G, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence and big data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile app development and robotic process automation, while the demand supply gap stood at nearly 28 per cent.

"In view of India's 5G rollout in the near future, TSSC has firmed up its plans to boost skill infra and workforce along with its partners and stakeholders. It plans to train one lakh people in the next three years and open 10 new Centres of Excellence across the country," TSSC said in a statement.

The report stressed on the need for growth and acceleration in skilling of workforce, in next-generation technologies.

TSSC plans to expand its existing infrastructure with 10 new Centres of Excellence across India and build the much-needed capacity to train quality workforce on futuristic technologies such as 5G, IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Machine-to-Machine communications among others.

TSSC also plans to expand internationally through collaborations with African and Middle East nations.

It added that talks are on to launch courses recognised internationally for conventional job roles like handheld device repair as well as service-oriented job roles. In a staggered manner, advanced job roles will be then cascaded to these international regions, the release informed.

"We are focused on providing the workforce demand for the growth of 5G ecosystem in India. The ecosystem is seeing a big influx of manufacturing units with approval for PLI in telecom equipment, electronics, and handset manufacturing," Arvind Bali, CEO of TSSC said.

As Original Equipment Manufacturers set up shop in India, they will need a slew of job roles to set up their supply chains, he observed.

"We aim to aid the ecosystem with a world-class skilled workforce for 5G and its allied technologies," Bali added.

