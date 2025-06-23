Chennai, Jun 23 (PTI) Tamil film actor Srikanth was questioned by the police on Monday for allegedly purchasing cocaine, an official said.

The police were also probing the involvement of another actor in the use of drugs and the reported links with drug peddlers.

The police reportedly questioned Srikanth after a drug peddler who was recently arrested confessed to having sold drugs to the actor, the official said. Following this, the police subjected the actor's blood samples for medical investigation to ascertain the use of drugs. The police were yet to issue an official statement.

Last week, the Nungambakkam police arrested Pradeep Kumar of Salem and based on information from him, they arrested one John of Ghana from Hosur in the state. About 11 grams of cocaine were seized from them, police said.

