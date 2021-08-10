New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Leading life sciences company Tarsons Products Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 150 crore an offer for sale of 1.32 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP)

As a part of the OFS, promoters-- Sanjive Sehgal will offload up to 3.9 lakh equity shares and Rohan Sehgal will sell up to 3.1 lakh equity shares-- and investor Clear Vision Investment Holdings Pte Ltd will divest up to 1.25 crore equity shares.

The public issue will include a reservation for employees.

The company considers a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 30 crore. million. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards paying debt, funding a part of the capital expenditure for the new manufacturing facility at Panchla in West Bengal, and general corporate purposes.

Tarsons Products is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying a diverse range of quality labware products used in laboratories across research organisations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies, and hospitals.

It manufactures a range of quality labware products that helps advance scientific discovery and improved healthcare.

The company currently operate through its five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, and SBI Capital Markets have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO. The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

