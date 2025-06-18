New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Tata Elxsi on Wednesday said it has partnered with semiconductor solutions provider Infineon Technologies to jointly build application-ready EV solutions for the Indian market.

The partnership will focus on developing ready-to-deploy EV systems for two-wheelers (2W), three-wheelers (3W), passenger vehicles (PV), and commercial vehicles (CV), the company said in a statement.

"Tata Elxsi and Infineon will work closely to develop high-voltage inverters for traction and auxiliary systems, scalable battery management systems (BMS), bi-directional onboard chargers, and high-voltage thermal management solutions for the Indian market. This will serve India's fast-evolving 2W, 3W, PV, and CV segments, with future pathways to address eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing), energy, and off-highway sectors," it said.

Infineon will provide early access to its latest semiconductor technologies, such as silicon carbide (SiC)-based components, microcontrollers, and integrated circuits (ICs), while Tata Elxsi will work on design, system integration, and validation.

Currently, various Tata Elxsi's EV solutions are already built on Infineon SoCs (systems on chip) and components.

