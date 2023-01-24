Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Tata Sons' chief sustainability officer Siddharth Sharma has been appointed as the chief executive of Tata Trusts on Tuesday.

His appointment is effective from April 1, 2023, according to a statement.

Sharma, a former civil servant who had joined Tata group earlier, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by the trustees of Tata Trusts, it said.

It can be noted that the trusts collectively hold 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding firm of all the companies in the group.

He succeeds N Srinath, who retired late last year.

The trustees have also appointed Ford Foundation's Aparna Uppaluri as the chief operating officer of the company, the statement added.

She has led the grant-making initiatives at the Ford Foundation to advance programmatic commitment to strengthen gender justice and has also served as program director to oversee different verticals at the Ford Foundation, it said.

