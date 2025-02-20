New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced a new collaboration with Salesforce to help customers in the manufacturing and semiconductor industries drive value from artificial intelligence.

As part of this collaboration, TCS launched three initiatives. These include Semiconductor Sales Accelerator for increasing sales with data-driven insights; Seller for the Future for providing near real-time insights, predictive analytics, and personalised recommendations; and Digital Field Service to equip technicians on field with real-time information, predictive maintenance insights, and optimised scheduling.

"The collaboration will leverage the combined industry expertise, AI, and cloud capabilities of TCS and Salesforce to help manufacturers and semiconductor chipmakers to unlock data-driven insights for smarter selling and exceptional service," according to a release.

One of the key challenges for organisations in their AI adoption journeys is to unlock the true value of their data. For large organisations, data is often stored in unstructured silos.

"Recognising the unique challenges and opportunities within the manufacturing and semiconductor industries, this collaboration leverages the combined strengths of both companies to digitally transform how customers in these industries sell and service their products," it said.

Prashant Shirgur, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions for Technology, Software and Services at TCS, said, in today's fast-paced semiconductor market, access to accurate, real-time information is essential for sales success and added that the company is committed to equipping clients with the insights they need to efficiently grow their business.

"TCS Crystallus on Salesforce equips sales teams with the intelligent tools they need to engage customers with confidence, shorten sales cycles, and drive revenue growth," Shirgur said.

