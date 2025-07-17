New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) IT company Tech Mahindra will invest in sales and marketing as well as learning infrastructure in key markets to enhance its position, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said on Thursday.

During the Annual General Meeting of Tech Mahindra, he said that the IT firm has an edge in the area of AI, which is reshaping businesses and society.

"Over the next two to three years, the company plans to invest in learning infrastructure and in enhancing market position in key markets by investing in sales, marketing and key service lines across strategic verticals," Mahindra said in response to a question asked by a shareholder.

Tech Mahindra has opened a 'Manufacturing Xperience Center' at its campus in Chennai to help manufacturers quickly prototype and scale AI-driven innovations to address industry challenges such as high operational costs, process inefficiencies, supply chain disruptions, and complex operational hurdles.

“We remain open to setting up centres like the one in Chennai and other cities and opportunities will be assessed in collaboration with relevant stakeholders,” Mahindra said.

He said that Tech Mahindra is simplifying its legal entity structures across jurisdictions as liquidation costs are outweighed by the optimisation benefits.

Mahindra emphasised on use of AI with trust and in a responsible manner based on the company's legacy since its inception as a JV with British Telecom.

“It is trust that enabled your company to make a success of its counterintuitive decision to acquire Satyam Computers,” he said. Mahindra said that Tech Mahindra has adopted AI not merely as a tool but as a powerful force.

“I like to think of AI as a brilliant child prodigy born in a library, with access to the entire world's knowledge and an extraordinary capacity to collate and apply it. But like all prodigies, it needs to be nurtured and guided to achieve its full potential for good. Your company recognises its responsibility to apply AI to serve the best interests of our clients and the greater good of society,” he said.

Mahindra said that TechM is helping its clients harness the full potential of AI.

“The next frontier is clear: responsible implementation and measurable returns – the true test of AI's promise,” he said.

Mahindra, however, did not disclose the contribution of AI to the company's profit. “I would like to believe that our reliance on the twin pillars of trust and effective application of AI is a major contributory factor to the progress your company has made in garnering major logos,” he said.

Tech Mahindra secured new deals with a Total Contract Value (TCV) of USD 809 million in the first quarter of 2025-26. The company added two clients in the USD 50 million-plus revenue category over the past year.

The company has posted a nearly 34 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,140.6 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, on the back of growth in communications and financial services verticals.

The Pune-based company's revenue from operations for the first quarter of 2025-26 grew 2.65 per cent to Rs 13,351.2 crore from Rs 13,005.5 crore in the same period last year.

