Hyderabad, Dec 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to take up the police recruitment process immediately in a transparent manner and without any irregularities.

Reddy, who held a meeting with senior officials, also asked them to submit a report on the total recruitment done since the formation of Telangana in 2014, according to a statement.

The police recruitment process should be completed at the earliest, the chief minister said.

He also directed the director general of police to take up the appointment of Home Guards immediately in order to use their services more effectively in the police department.

Home Guard recruitment has not been done for the last seven to eight years, the statement issued on Friday night said.

The chief minister said appropriate measures should be taken to meet the health, financial and medical needs of Home Guards, it said.

Reddy suggested using the services of Home Guards extensively to regulate traffic in Hyderabad.

According to another statement, the chief minister said steps should be taken to avoid any trouble to the common people when the CM's convoy moves through busy roads.

The number of vehicles in the chief minister's convoy has already been reduced to nine from 15.

Reddy advised police officials to take measures to prevent traffic jams, without stopping vehicular traffic, when he travels by road, as he added that he has to undertake visits at the field level to ascertain the problems being faced by people.

In this context, the chief minister asked police officers to come up with suggestions to take steps to avoid any trouble to the people during his travel by roads, it said.

Separately, the chief minister asked officials to organise meetings in towns and villages for two days every month and take appropriate measures to address people's problems promptly.

"The chief minister suggested that officials should work hard to solve the grievances of people with sincerity and fix the time to solve them," the statement said.

As the 'Praja Vani' programme of accepting representations from people at the CM's camp office here is receiving an excellent response, Reddy said the number of tables for receiving the complaints should be increased, it said.

