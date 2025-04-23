Jaipur, Apr 23 (PTI) Maximum temperatures in Rajasthan in the coming week are likely to increase by 2-5 degrees Celsius and some parts may witness a heatwave, a Met department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

He said light rain with thunderstorms is likely at isolated places of the state on April 26, while the remaining areas are expected to remain dry.

Dry weather may prevail in the state on Thursday and the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded below 42 degrees Celsius at most places, he said.

The highest temperature in the state in the last 24 hours was recorded in Kota at 42.3 degrees Celsius, which was 2.2 degrees Celsius more than normal.

