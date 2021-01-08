Coimbatore, Jan 8 (PTI) Temples in Tamil Nadu should be managed by devotees not by bureaucrats and politicians, said founder of Isha, a spiritual organisation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Friday

In a post on his Twitter handle, he said the political forces must be divested of control of temples which are best managed by the devotees.

"Temples in Tamil Nadu are in the clutches of the government administration impinging on the sanctity of these powerfully consecrated places of worship. It is time the temples are managed by devotees not by bureaucratic and political forces," he tweeted.

The tweet was endorsed by several thousands of people on Twitter and other social media platforms.

