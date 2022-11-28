Mangaluru, Nov 28 (PTI) Mangaluru city police have arrested three persons in connection with the recent case of moral policing in the city when a college student was dragged out of a bus and assaulted for travelling with a Hindu girl who was his classmate.

The arrested have been identified as Prakash and Muthu from Surathkal and Rakesh from Asaigoli, who are suspected to be members of a Hindutva group, police sources said.

The victim of the assault, Rasheem Ummer, had lodged a complaint with the Kadri police here alleging that his attackers had also threatened to eliminate him if he revealed the matter to anyone.

The incident had taken place on November 24 near Nanthoor in the city.

