Mumbai, November 27: Qatar is hosting the greatest and most popular worldwide event since the COVID-19 pandemic, the FIFA World Cup 2022. Spectators around the globe have or will travel to the middle eastern country to witness the thrill of the football world cup. Amid this, the World Health Organisation (WHO) experts have warned that Qatar visitors may be at risk of catching the “Camel Flu". Reportedly, the virus is said to be deadlier than the coronavirus.

The WHO-backed experts have warned that the FIFA World Cup 2022 may attract Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), more commonly known as Camel Flu. Qatar, with a population of 2.9 million, has seen 28 cases of MERS in total with three detected in 2022. However, scientists have found that the mass gatherings in the marquee event pose a threat of potential infectious disease spreading rapidly. FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Lusail Stadium Ahead of Argentina vs Mexico Clash (Watch Video).

What is Camel Flu?

First reported in Saudi Arabia in 2012, the virus has caused 2,600 cases with 935 associated deaths in 27 different countries till now. MERS, similar to COVID-19, is caused by the coronavirus. and the symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath, just like COVID-19. Measles Outbreak: Patient Infected With Viral Infection Can Infect 18 Others, Says WHO.

Amid the looming tension of another virus outbreak, experts have urged FIFA World Cup 2022 visitors to take special care. The researchers also argue that people at risk of developing diseases, such as those with weak immune systems, should be aware of the risk and try to avoid all contact with camels.

FIFA World Cup 2022 will attract a crowd of around 1.5 million to watch what will be one of the biggest international events since the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic. The final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played on December 18.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2022 10:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).