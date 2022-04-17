Palghar, Apr 17 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing buffaloes from a shelter at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The buffaloes were stolen from the Aryavarth Gaushala located near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the Pelhar area on April 6, police said in a release.

Police also seized a small truck worth Rs 2 lakh from the accused trio- Muzzamel Noor Mohammad Qureshi, Mustafa Istakaruddin and Azhar Sanawat Sheikh.

They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Wildlife Protection Act.

