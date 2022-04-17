Mumbai, April 17: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) several parts of the northwest, and central India will witness a fresh spell of a heatwave in the coming days. The IMD predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan on April 17. Heatwave conditions are likely to increase to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over the same region on April 18 and 19.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Significant Weather Features dated 16.04.2022: ♦ Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi & Rajasthan on 16th & 17th and severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over the same region on 18th & 19th April, 2022. pic.twitter.com/FLYSWbuly8 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 16, 2022

Apart from this, heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are also likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Division on April 17 and 18, over Gangetic West Bengal on April 17. As per the weather agency, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha will witness heatwave conditions from April 18 to 20. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely to prevail over Madhya Pradesh from April 17 to 20. Maharashtra Weather Update: At 44 Degrees Celsius, Chandrapur Records Highest Temperature.

As per the IMD, the maximum temperatures in northwest India would rise by two to three degrees during the next three days and would fall thereafter. Similarly, there would a rise in the maximum temperatures by two to three degrees over central India during the next four to five days.

IMD forecasted light isolated/scattered rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorm/lightning over Western Himalayan Region on April 19 and 20 and over Punjab on April 20 due to a fresh Western Disturbance over northwest India. A widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next four to five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya on April 17.

Down south, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Kerala-Mahe and Karnataka during the next five days. While, isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana till April 21

