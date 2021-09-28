Kannur (Ker), Sep 28 (PTI) A three-year-old boy has died after the sliding gate of his neighbour's house fell on him in this north Kerala district, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Half-Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts 2021: Is It a Bank Holiday on September 30 on October 1? Here's All You Need To Know.

The incident occurred last evening while the child was playing with other children at the residence in Mattannur in the district.

Also Read | Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 Declared Today, Candidates Can Check Their Scores Online at ptetraj2021.com.

The gate fell after its wheel collapsed, they said.

He was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)