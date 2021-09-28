New Delhi, September 28: The results Rajasthan PTET 2021 has been declared on Tuesday, September 28. State Minister for Higher Education Bhanwar Singh Bhati released the results. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test this year can visit the official website at ptetraj2021.com to view and download their results for the said examination. The exam is conducted for admission to B.Ed programmes offered in the state. HPAS Prelims Answer Key 2020 Released Online at hppsc.hp.gov.in; Know How to Download.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 was conducted on September 8 by by Dungar College, Bikaner. Candidates who took the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test can access their results on the official website by logging in with their roll numbers and date of birth. Scroll down to know how to view and download the result of Rajasthan PTET 2021. ICSI CS June Result 2021 To Be Released on October 13, Candidates Can Check Results Online at icsi.edu.

Here Is How To Check Rajasthan PTET Result 2021:

Visit the official website at ptetraj2021.com

On the home page, click on the link for the result of PTET 2021

A new web page will open

Enter required details - roll number and date of birth

Click on proceed

Download the result for future references

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future references and contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies. Report informs that a total of 5,33, 078 candidates appeared for the examination this year. The test is conducted for admission to B.Ed courses in Rajasthan.

