New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) At least 195 female inmates of Tihar jail participated in 'Karwa Chauth' on Wednesday, officials said.

According to a jail official, the festival was celebrated by 140 inmates lodged in jail number 6 and 55 inmates in jail number 16 in the presence of jail superintendents.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

'Karwa Chauth' is celebrated by Hindu women who observe fast from sunrise till moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husband's lives.

Jail administration arranged articles and other items required for the prayers, official said.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

Currently, about 650 female jail inmates are lodged in jail number 6 and 150 in jail number 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)