New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday stressed on making Indian agriculture profitable to attract youth in farming and also the need to enhance the income of small and marginal farmers.

Addressing a CII conference, the minister emphasised that there is a need to introduce new technologies, R&D (research and development) and support of industry to make Indian agriculture profitable, enhance farmers income and strengthen agriculture economy.

He highlighted various steps taken by the Modi government in the last nine years for the growth of agriculture sector, including the launch of PM-KISAN, setting up of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisation (FPOs) and Rs 1 lakh crore agri infrastructure fund.

"Agriculture is a priority sector for all of us," Tomar said.

To make agriculture sector profitable, boost farmers prosperity and strengthen agriculture economy, the minister, however, said it needs support of technologies, research and industry.

Tomar emphasised on making Indian agriculture profitable to attract youth in this sector.

He said farmers should have access to all inputs such as seeds and fertilisers at an affordable price as well as linkages to market to sell their produce.

The minister highlighted the importance of agriculture and farmers.

He said that farmers and industry complement each others.

Further, Tomar said the government is giving priority to both, growth of the industry as well as enhancement in farmers income.

He said industry should also focus on boosting farmers income.

