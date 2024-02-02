New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The country's toy exports have jumped to USD 325.72 million in 2022-23 from USD 96.17 million in 2014-15, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said that the government is providing all-round support for creating a conducive manufacturing ecosystem for the toys industry.

As a result of measures, the manufacturing ecosystem of the industry has witnessed "remarkable" growth, leading to a substantial decrease of 52 per cent in overall import of toys from USD 332.55 million in 2014-15 to USD 158.7 million in 2022-23, Parkash said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The exports have increased by 239 per cent from USD 96.17 million in 2014-15 to USD 325.72 million in 2022-23, he said.

