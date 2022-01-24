New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Activities of trade defence wing, operational under the commerce ministry, have helped in reduction of anti-subsidy duty imposed on Indian goods by other countries, an official statement said on Monday.

To address the needs of Indian exporters, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) besides conducting investigations against dumped and subsidised imports from other countries also protects the interests of Indian exporters in investigations conducted by other countries against Indian exports through its Trade Defence Wing (TDW).

"TDW operations under DOC (department of commerce) result in reduction of anti-subsidy duty imposed on Indian exporters from 11.67 per cent to 2.82 per cent," the ministry said in a statement.

DGTR, under the commerce ministry, is the apex authority for administering all trade remedial measures including anti-dumping, countervailing duties and safeguard measures.

"The sustained efforts of the TDW are reflected in the fact that in majority of the preliminary and final findings issued during April–December 2021, by other investigating authorities on CVD investigations/ reviews conducted on the exports from India, minimal duty rates ranging from 3-6 per cent have only been imposed," the commerce ministry said.

It added that in CounterVailing Duty (CVD) investigation against export of stainless-steel cold rolled products by European Commission (EC), active intervention of TDW through consultation resulted in imposition of duty margin as low as 0.45 per cent by the European Commission.

Similarly, in the CVD administrative review conducted by the US for 2019 against export of Polyethylene Terephthalate film, sheet and strip from India, a preliminary duty of only 2.82 per cent was imposed as against 11.67 per cent imposed earlier for 2018.

The wing was established in 2016, and has been the nodal point for extending support and defending the interests of Indian exporters in investigations undertaken by other countries against India.

It coordinates with various departments of the central as well as the state governments and presents India's defence. Consultations with investigating authorities of other countries, particularly US and EU authorities, are regularly held to explain, reiterate and drive home the standpoint of the Indian government.

"The TDW has been constantly striving to ensure that minimal or no trade remedial measure is applied on Indian goods by other countries," it added.

