New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, scheduled to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

According to the advisory, heavy traffic congestion is expected in the area from 5:30 pm to midnight due to an expected large footfall of spectators. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Vehicular movement will be restricted on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Asaf Ali Road during this time. No heavy vehicles or buses will be allowed from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road, the advisory read.

Commuters have been advised to avoid roads such as Rajghat to Kamla Market on JLN Marg, Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate on Asaf Ali Road, and the stretch from Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk on BSZ Marg, it added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Entry to the stadium will be permitted through designated gates on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg, and parking will only be allowed for vehicles with valid labels.

"Free parking and park-and-ride options will be available at Rajghat Power House Road, Mata Sundari Road, and Velodrome Road, with shuttle buses running to the stadium starting two hours before the match starts and continuing till one hour after the match ends," the advisory read.

The spectators using app-based taxis have been asked to use the service lane on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat Crossing and pick-and-drop points at Maulana Azad Medical College and Rajghat Chowk, it further added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)