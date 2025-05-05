Rishikesh, May 5 (PTI) A five-year-old male tiger translocated recently was on Monday released into the forest along the Rajaji Tiger Reserve's western border, officials said.

The big cat was translocated from the Corbett Tiger Reserve and initially placed in an enclosure of Rajaji's Motichur range.

It was released from the enclosure at 3:30 pm, Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Kumar Mishra said.

This is the fifth tiger and second male to be translocated to Rajaji from Corbett to strengthen the big cat population in the reserve.

Signals received from the radio collar tied around the animal's neck are being studied to keep a tab on its movements in the new habitat.

It was kept in the enclosure immediately after its translocation for acclimatisation before being released into the wild, Mishra said.

Frontline staff have been instructed to keep a close eye on every wildlife activity throughout the forest on the western fringe of Rajaji, including the Motichur, Dhaulkhand and the Chilla ranges.

Deputy Director Mahatim Yadav is coordinating with the frontline staff while Reserve Director Coco Rose is monitoring the entire situation, Mishra said.

Although the forest on the western edge is large and full of resources, a male tiger earlier relocated to Rajaji had a monopoly on its resources.

As it has a competitor now, monitoring their movements has become very important, the chief wildlife warden said.

There is an abundance of resources in the forest. Therefore, it is very likely that the newly-released tiger would choose a safe area and adopt it as his habitat.

In that case, there will be no fight for territorial supremacy between the two male tigers, Mishra said and added the situation would become clear in the coming days.

