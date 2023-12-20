New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Two men were arrested in connection with the smuggling of counterfeit banknotes of Rs 500 denomination from West Bengal to Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Rohan Kumar, 36, a native of Delhi, and Md Imran, 38, of Haryana were arrested near Saket Metro Station in south Delhi on Tuesday.

High-quality Fake Indian Currency Note, or FICN, amounting to Rs 1,20,000 in domination of Rs 500 were recovered from their possession, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Goel said, during interrogation, the two revealed that they had received the FICN for circulation from their associate, Wasim, a native of Malda, West Bengal.

Both were promised the half of the actual currency's value in share.

"Thereafter, subsequent raid was conducted at the residence of accused Rohan in Delhi where further recovery of counterfeit currency notes amounting to Rs 50,000 in denomination of Rs 500 was recovered," Goel said.

Raids are being conducted in Malda to apprehend Wasim but he is still absconding, the officer said.

