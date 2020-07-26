Barpeta, Jul 25 (PTI) Two children drowned in a river in Assam's Barpeta district on Saturday when they fell into the water while playing, officials said.

The incident happened near their houses at Barvita under the Kalgachiya revenue circle of the district, they said.

Local people fished out the bodies of Shariful Islam (4) and Rabiya Khatun (2).

The bodies were sent to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination, the official added. PTI cor ESB SBN

