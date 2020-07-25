A BSF (Border Security Force) jawan deployed at a border outpost in Kathua district (J&K) was rushed to Government Hospital Samba and further evacuated to Army hospital after receiving a bullet injury today evening. He is under treatment and reportedly out of danger: BSF Sources.
Ongoing engagement and dialogue between India and China at military and diplomatic levels has resulted in complete disengagement at Patrolling Point 14, 15 and 17 A. Meeting between senior military commanders is expected in the coming week to further work out modalities of Pangong Tso lake area: Sources.
Ongoing engagement&dialogue b/w India&China at military&diplomatic levels has resulted in complete disengagement at Patrolling Point 14, 15&17 A. Meeting b/w senior military commanders is expected in the coming week to further work out modalities of Pangong Tso lake area: Sources pic.twitter.com/uu8NhiGzrb— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020
Lockdown will be in effect in Bengaluru from 9 pm today till 5am on 27th July. Legal action will be taken against violators: N. Manjunatha Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner.
"United States' policy is crystal clear. South China Sea is not China’s maritime empire. If Beijing violates international law and free nations do nothing, history shows CCP will simply take more territory. China Sea disputes must be resolved through international law," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced that government schools in the state will not charge any admission, re-admission and tuition fee from students for the 2020-21 academic session on account of the #COVID crisis: Government of Punjab.
"Sweet shops in Punjab will be allowed to remain open on 2nd August, in view of the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival," said Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
15 IPS officers including Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar were transferred in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
IPS reshuffle in UP. Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar transferred. To take over as Jhansi SSP. Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari transferred to Railways. DIG-rank officer posted in Kanpur, Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/RYR7PQPArV— Subodh Srivastava (@SriSubodhKmr) July 25, 2020
Total lockdown will remain in effect in northeastern state of Tripura from July 27 to July 30, announced the state government.
Karnataka reports 5,072 new COVID-19 positive cases and 72 deaths. The total number of cases in the state stands at 90,942 including 55,388 active cases and 1,796 deaths: State Government.
Maharashtra reports 9,251 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths today. The total number of cases in the State rises to 3,66,368 including 1,45,481 active cases and 2,07,194 discharged cases, said the State Health Department. Mumbai, the state capital, recorded 1,080 new infections.
New Delhi, July 25: Flight operations at the Kolkata airport in West Bengal will remain suspended on July 25 and 29, amid the total lockdown in place across the state on both the days. This is because the West Bengal government has decided to impose a biweekly complete lockdown in the state to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. "As of now, it has been decided that there will be no flight operations on July 25 and 29," an official at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport said. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.
On Saturday, the Congress will hold protests at all district headquarters in Rajasthan against Bharatiya Janata Party's "conspiracy to murder democracy". Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Government is setting up the state's first plasma bank at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. State Health Minister appealed to all those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma and help in saving lives.
In Bihar, parts of Darbhanga district flooded following incessant rainfall in the region. In Uttar Pradesh, Tinku Kapala, a criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward on his arrest was injured in encounter with a team of Special Task Force. Dr Arvind Chaturvedi, SP Barabanki said that he was later declared brought dead at the hospital.