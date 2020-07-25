New Delhi, July 25: Flight operations at the Kolkata airport in West Bengal will remain suspended on July 25 and 29, amid the total lockdown in place across the state on both the days. This is because the West Bengal government has decided to impose a biweekly complete lockdown in the state to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. "As of now, it has been decided that there will be no flight operations on July 25 and 29," an official at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport said. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

On Saturday, the Congress will hold protests at all district headquarters in Rajasthan against Bharatiya Janata Party's "conspiracy to murder democracy". Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Government is setting up the state's first plasma bank at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. State Health Minister appealed to all those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma and help in saving lives.

In Bihar, parts of Darbhanga district flooded following incessant rainfall in the region. In Uttar Pradesh, Tinku Kapala, a criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward on his arrest was injured in encounter with a team of Special Task Force. Dr Arvind Chaturvedi, SP Barabanki said that he was later declared brought dead at the hospital.