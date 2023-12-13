Budaun (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested two doctors who performed post-mortem of a woman's body whose eyes were later found removed, officials said.

Dr Md. Arif and Dr Md. Owais were interrogated by Civil Lines police and later produced in court, said Station House Officer (SHO) Gaurav Bishnoi.

The body of the woman, Puja (20), was found hanging at her in-laws' house in the Mujaria area's Rasula village on Sunday. Her family had alleged that she was killed by her in-laws for dowry.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination on Monday. When the body was handed over to her family members, they found that the eyes had been removed. They alleged that the eyes were removed during the post-mortem.

Taking note of the family's allegations, a second post-mortem was conducted and the eyes were found missing, District Magistrate (DM) Manoj Kumar had said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Puja's brother Rajkumar, an FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station on Tuesday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act against the team of doctors that conducted the first post-mortem.

SHO Bishnoi said Dr Md. Arif and Dr Md. Owais were found guilty in the preliminary investigation and arrested.

They were presented in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mohammad Sajid, who sent them to jail, he said.

Bishnoi said the involvement of some other staff members, who conducted the post-mortem, has also come to light and more arrests will be made soon.

Meanwhile, a three-member team formed by DM Kumar to investigate the matter submitted its report on Wednesday.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration) V K Singh, who headed the team, said the report has been submitted to the DM.

