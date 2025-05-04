Jammu, May 4 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 7.5 grams of heroin in the Samba district on Sunday, police said.

The peddlers were riding a motorcycle when they were stopped by police during the checking of vehicles at Vijaypur on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, leading to the recovery of the narcotic substance, according to the police.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The accused individuals, Mohd Mustafa and Usman Choudhary, from Badhori village, have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)