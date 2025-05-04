Kolkata, May 04: The Kolkata Fatafat Result for Sunday, May 04, 2025, will be declared soon, with thousands eagerly awaiting the outcome. Also known as the Kolkata FF result, this fast-paced lottery game is held exclusively in Kolkata, West Bengal. Played in the style of the Satta Matka format, it involves selecting numbers and placing bets over eight rounds or "Bazi" conducted throughout the day. Participants can check the Kolkata Fatafat results as they are released on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

The Kolkata FF lottery operates every day of the week, with the first round beginning at 10 AM and results announced every 90 minutes until 8:30 PM. The game stands apart from traditional lotteries due to its reliance on calculated number-guessing, making it more skill-based. As one of the few legal lottery games in India, the Kolkata Fatafat Result continues to attract players within the city. Enthusiasts can track the Kolkata FF result chart for May 04 online to view the winning numbers across all eight rounds. With May 04s results on the way, eyes are fixed on the charts to see who will emerge victorious. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 04, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

To participate in Kolkata Fatafat, players must be physically present in Kolkata. Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata FF involves calculating passing record numbers, a unique aspect that demands strategy, intuition, and familiarity with past patterns. Players place number bets in eight rounds or "Bazis" announced throughout the day, starting at 10 AM. While the game is legal in West Bengal, only 13 Indian states, including Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, legally operate government-authorised lotteries.

Aspiring players can find several YouTube tutorials that break down the gameplay, help improve number predictions, and explain the concept of passing record numbers. LatestLY advises participants to play responsibly, keeping in mind the financial risks involved.

