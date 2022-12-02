Itanagar, Dec 2 (PTI) Security forces have arrested two cadres of the NSCN-U from Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, a police officer said on Friday.

The rebels were arrested by a joint team of district police and Assam Rifles from Dasatong village in the district recently, Longding police station Officer-in-Charge, O Lego said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: HRA of Central Government Employees to Increase Soon? Know How Much Increment is Expected.

The insurgents, identified as Jangnee Lukham (58) from Longkhaw village in the district and Zanyam Konyak (28) from Nokjan village in Nagaland, were arrested while collecting extortion money from shopkeepers, the police officer said. PTI UPL

Also Read | Digi Yatra App: Your Face Can Be Boarding Pass at These Airports, Know How Paperless Entry Works.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)