Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A week after a hotelier was found shot dead in Shamli district, police on Sunday arrested six men, including two of his sons, officials said.

The sons -- Shobhit and Mohit -- had allegedly hired shooters to get their father killed after he transferred property worth crores to his second wife, police said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for September 8, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Hotelier Shiv Kumar Kamboj (60) was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants while he had gone out for a morning walk on September 1 on Canal Road under Kotwali police station area in Shamli, police said.

Kamboj's bullet-ridden body was found on Canal Road, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for September 7, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

As per investigation, the two sons, shooters Jaiveer and Ashu, and two other helpers Omveer and Rahul Sharma, were involved, Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Sevak Gautam told reporters on Sunday.

He said that police arrested all the accused on Saturday night. Two pistols and two motorcycles used in the alleged murder have been recovered from their possession, the SP said.

During interrogation, police found that the sons had hired shooters for Rs 10 lakh to kill their father because he had transferred his property worth crores to his second wife, the SP said.

He said Shobhit and Mohit, who were sons from Kamboj's first marriage, had opposed this.

Gautam said that Saharanpur DIG Ajay Kumar has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to the police team for their good work in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)