New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Monday said it has appointed Ittira Davis as its managing director and chief executive officer for three years.

The bank's day-to-day operations are currently being looked after by Martin P S as an officer on special duty (OSD). Before Martin, Carol Furtado was the OSD.

Furtado took charge as the interim CEO from October, following the resignation of the bank's MD & CEO Nitin Chugh in August.

"Subject to the approval of the members of the bank and the Reserve Bank of India and on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board of directors, in its meeting held on December 6, 2021, has appointed Ittira Davis as the MD & CEO of the bank for a period of three years," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Davis' appointment will be applicable from the date of approval of the RBI or such other period as may be approved by the RBI, the lender said.

The board will also seek the approval of the bank's members to approve the appointment of Davis as its director (executive).

A career banker with over 40 years, including international exposure, Davis previously worked with Citibank in India and the Arab Bank Group in the Middle East. He has been associated with Ujjivan since 2015.

He also played a crucial role in Ujjivan's transition into a small finance bank. Later, he was the bank's chief operating officer till June 2018 and the MD & CEO of Ujjivan Financial Services from July 2018 and resigned from the post in March this year.

He was an additional director of Ujjivan SFB from March 13, 2021, till July 23, 2021.

Besides, Ujjivan SFB and its parent Ujjivan Financial Services are in the process of amalgamation.

Ujjivan SFB's shares on Monday closed at Rs 19.05 apiece on the BSE, down 1.04 per cent from the previous close. HRS hrs

